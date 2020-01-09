Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 9
- Advocates discuss how the new ride-hail tax will improve transportation equity (Energy News Network)
- 15 developments to watch, including Navy Pier Flyover, Belmont Bypass, Wentworth Connector (Curbed)
- Mother sentenced to 3 years for DUI crash that killed her own 1-year-old daughter (ABC)
- CPD: At least 4 robberies on CTA trains in December, January in Lincoln Park, Near North Side (Sun-Times)
- Navy Pier will be getting a new Marina next year (Crain’s)
- Exhibit of ’90s bike messenger photos opens this Friday 6 PM at Pilsen’s URI-EICHEN Gallery (Chainlink)
- The Transport Chicago conference takes place June 12 at Holiday Inn – Mart Plaza River North
