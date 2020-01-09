Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 9

Advocates discuss how the new ride-hail tax will improve transportation equity (Energy News Network)

15 developments to watch, including Navy Pier Flyover, Belmont Bypass, Wentworth Connector (Curbed)

Mother sentenced to 3 years for DUI crash that killed her own 1-year-old daughter (ABC)

CPD: At least 4 robberies on CTA trains in December, January in Lincoln Park, Near North Side (Sun-Times)

Navy Pier will be getting a new Marina next year (Crain’s)

Exhibit of ’90s bike messenger photos opens this Friday 6 PM at Pilsen’s URI-EICHEN Gallery (Chainlink)

The Transport Chicago conference takes place June 12 at Holiday Inn – Mart Plaza River North

