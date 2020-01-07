Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 7

  • Sun-Times talks to ride-hail drivers, customers on the first day of new tax structure
  • Maldonado, who made $300K on 606 land speculation, calls for 606 development freeze (Tribune)
  • Developers make self-serving argument that the freeze would push gentrification elsewhere (Crain’s)
  • ABC: Vast majority of red light cam tickets issued in suburbs were for right on red
  • Off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, 49, killed in single-car Elgin car crash (Tribune)
  • Chicago Uber driver gets 5 years for sexually abuse of female passenger (Chicago Tribune)
  • Police activity led to halt of Blue Line service between Damen and UIC Halsted Monday (ABC)
  • North Lawndale residents did a study to look a how to make the area more walkable (Block Club)
  • Lincoln Sq. residents are opposing proposal to turn parking lot into affordable housing (Block Club)
  • The No Pants Subway Ride is Sunday, January 12, starting at a location TBA (Time Out)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.