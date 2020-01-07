Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 7
- Sun-Times talks to ride-hail drivers, customers on the first day of new tax structure
- Maldonado, who made $300K on 606 land speculation, calls for 606 development freeze (Tribune)
- Developers make self-serving argument that the freeze would push gentrification elsewhere (Crain’s)
- ABC: Vast majority of red light cam tickets issued in suburbs were for right on red
- Off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, 49, killed in single-car Elgin car crash (Tribune)
- Chicago Uber driver gets 5 years for sexually abuse of female passenger (Chicago Tribune)
- Police activity led to halt of Blue Line service between Damen and UIC Halsted Monday (ABC)
- North Lawndale residents did a study to look a how to make the area more walkable (Block Club)
- Lincoln Sq. residents are opposing proposal to turn parking lot into affordable housing (Block Club)
- The No Pants Subway Ride is Sunday, January 12, starting at a location TBA (Time Out)
