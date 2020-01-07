Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 7

Sun-Times talks to ride-hail drivers, customers on the first day of new tax structure

Maldonado, who made $300K on 606 land speculation, calls for 606 development freeze (Tribune)

Developers make self-serving argument that the freeze would push gentrification elsewhere (Crain’s)

ABC: Vast majority of red light cam tickets issued in suburbs were for right on red

Off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, 49, killed in single-car Elgin car crash (Tribune)

Chicago Uber driver gets 5 years for sexually abuse of female passenger (Chicago Tribune)

Police activity led to halt of Blue Line service between Damen and UIC Halsted Monday (ABC)

North Lawndale residents did a study to look a how to make the area more walkable (Block Club)

Lincoln Sq. residents are opposing proposal to turn parking lot into affordable housing (Block Club)

The No Pants Subway Ride is Sunday, January 12, starting at a location TBA (Time Out)

