Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 4
- Bureaucratic snag delays Divvy expansion until spring; ridership has dropped a bit (Tribune)
- Crain’s calls the Madison planter removals with no community input “a Meigs-style move”
- Braidwood mayor charged with DUI, 3 injured after 3-car crash
- Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes, flips car in Humboldt; police deny chasing him (CBS)
- Man beaten, robbed on Red Line part of recent string of violent CTA attacks, data shows (ABC)
- Lawsuit: Ex-CTA employee was fired after blowing whistle on security glitch (Tribune)
- Metra holds public meeting on extension into Kendall County (Patch)
- 2 Pace routes will subsidize riders’ last-mile trips via taxi or ride-hail (Curbed)
- Bike Lane Uprising argues that reporting bikeway blockage to 311 is “a placebo” (WTTW)
- Instead of renaming LSD for DuSable, should we rename it for his wife Kitihawa? (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago