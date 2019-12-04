Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 4

Bureaucratic snag delays Divvy expansion until spring; ridership has dropped a bit (Tribune)

Crain’s calls the Madison planter removals with no community input “a Meigs-style move”

Braidwood mayor charged with DUI, 3 injured after 3-car crash

Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes, flips car in Humboldt; police deny chasing him (CBS)

Man beaten, robbed on Red Line part of recent string of violent CTA attacks, data shows (ABC)

Lawsuit: Ex-CTA employee was fired after blowing whistle on security glitch (Tribune)

Metra holds public meeting on extension into Kendall County (Patch)

2 Pace routes will subsidize riders’ last-mile trips via taxi or ride-hail (Curbed)

Bike Lane Uprising argues that reporting bikeway blockage to 311 is “a placebo” (WTTW)

Instead of renaming LSD for DuSable, should we rename it for his wife Kitihawa? (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago