Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 14

As with the Divvy expansion, Uber has released a half-baked ride-hail tax counterproposal

Dan Lipinski is moving to turn control over Union Station to Metra (Crain’s)

Ald. Beale: CTA-integrated, affordable South Side Metra is “what equity means” (Sun-Times)

Witnesses: After woman taunted police officers at 71st and Jeffery, they ran her over (CBS)

Thief targeting CTA Blue Line riders near Kedzie-Homan station, police say (ABC)

Meet Al Schroader, a retiree who has rehabbed and donated over 3000 bikes (ABC)

So who’s going to step up and bicycle *every* street in Chicago? (The Chainlink)

