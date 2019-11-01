Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 1

Uber’s lawsuit over fees in Skokie may foreshadow struggle in Chicago (Curbed)

13 megadevelopments that will transform Chicago (Curbed)

CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated lines after person struck, killed at Harrison (ABC)

Delays were expected after hazmat crash in Elgin yesterday (CBS)

Robber targets Pink Line riders in Lawndale, police say (Block Club)

Soon TSA won’t let you on a domestic flights without a Real ID-compliant driver’s license (Tribune)

Dancers and musicians invite the audience to meditate on ecological restoration at Big Marsh (SSW)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago