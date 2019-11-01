Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 1
- Uber’s lawsuit over fees in Skokie may foreshadow struggle in Chicago (Curbed)
- 13 megadevelopments that will transform Chicago (Curbed)
- CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated lines after person struck, killed at Harrison (ABC)
- Delays were expected after hazmat crash in Elgin yesterday (CBS)
- Robber targets Pink Line riders in Lawndale, police say (Block Club)
- Soon TSA won’t let you on a domestic flights without a Real ID-compliant driver’s license (Tribune)
- Dancers and musicians invite the audience to meditate on ecological restoration at Big Marsh (SSW)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago