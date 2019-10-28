Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 28
- Lori to Crain’s: I’m still against the plan for cheap, frequent South Side Metra service
- Driver killed after crashing into McCormick Place during drag race (NBC)
- IDOT contractor fatally struck by minivan driver while working on roadside (ABC)
- At least 9 people, including multiple children, injured in crash at 48th and Michigan (CBS)
- Woman grazed, man shot exiting CTA bus in Park Manor (Sun-Times)
- Normal Red Line service resumes after reroute due to reports of smoke at Grand (Sun-Times)
- Tribune: Why the State Street pedestrian mall was a failure — or was it?
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago