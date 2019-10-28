Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 28

Lori to Crain’s: I’m still against the plan for cheap, frequent South Side Metra service

Driver killed after crashing into McCormick Place during drag race (NBC)

IDOT contractor fatally struck by minivan driver while working on roadside (ABC)

At least 9 people, including multiple children, injured in crash at 48th and Michigan (CBS)

Woman grazed, man shot exiting CTA bus in Park Manor (Sun-Times)

Normal Red Line service resumes after reroute due to reports of smoke at Grand (Sun-Times)

Tribune: Why the State Street pedestrian mall was a failure — or was it?

