Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 22
- High waves closed Lakefront Trail between North and Ohio, pedestrian path south of Fullerton (ABC)
- DUI charges for crash that killed Marko Boskovic, 27, and Laura Uribe, 26, in Clarendon Hills (Tribune)
- Driver flees after crashing into East Side Subway restaurant (ABC)
- Fallen tree on Metra tracks delayed multiple lines Monday afternoon (NBC)
- Neighbors complain that CTA retaining wall repairs at Glenwood Avenue are taking too long (CBS)
- 9-story office tower with 6 car spaces 46 bike spots proposed next to Chicago Brown/Purple station (Curbed)
- Active Trans checks out the new riverwalk by the Lathrop Homes redevelopment
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago