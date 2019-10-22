Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 22

High waves closed Lakefront Trail between North and Ohio, pedestrian path south of Fullerton (ABC)

DUI charges for crash that killed Marko Boskovic, 27, and Laura Uribe, 26, in Clarendon Hills (Tribune)

Driver flees after crashing into East Side Subway restaurant (ABC)

Fallen tree on Metra tracks delayed multiple lines Monday afternoon (NBC)

Neighbors complain that CTA retaining wall repairs at Glenwood Avenue are taking too long (CBS)

9-story office tower with 6 car spaces 46 bike spots proposed next to Chicago Brown/Purple station (Curbed)

Active Trans checks out the new riverwalk by the Lathrop Homes redevelopment

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago