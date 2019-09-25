Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 25

Despite Lori’s opposition, proponents are still pushing for Metra fare cuts, service increases (HPH)

Tribune: Liz Boshardy, 29, killed by a trucker who failed to yield set an example for a life well-lived

Man reportedly attacked 2 women with a hammer on a Crystal Lake bike/ped trail (ABC)

Bomb scare shuts down Diversey/Clark/Broadway intersection for 2 hours (Block Club)

Evanston is seeing a bike theft epidemic (Evanston Now)

The Purple/Brown collision near Sedgwick resulted in 14 people being sent to hospitals (NBC)

2 Chicago police officers complete 300-mile bike ride to draw attention to the opioid crisis (ABC)



