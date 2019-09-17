Drivers killed two pedestrians within 2 days on highway-like streets in River North

The driver a white four-door Toyota Camry sedan struck Maldonado and fled eastbound, according to police. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Lake Shore Drive from Grand Avenue.

Maldonado was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. People with information about the crash are asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Less that 34 hours later, and only four blocks southwest, on the morning of Tuesday, September 17, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a truck driver struck and killed Elizabeth Boshardy, 29, at Grand Avenue and LaSalle Street.

According to police, Boshardy was walking east on Illinois and was crossing LaSalle when the westbound driver of a semi truck made a southbound left onto LaSalle and ran her over, trapping her under the vehicle.

Boshardy was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police. ABC Chicago reported that Boshardy was pregnant, and Northwestern staff were still tending to her unborn child as of 4 p.m.

Major Accidents is investigating the case and citations against the driver, including failure to yield, are still pending, ABC reported.