Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 10

Lincoln Yards opponents sue to stop $1.3B TIF subsidy (Block Club)

60-unit affordable housing building planned near California Pink stop in Little Village (Block Club)

INRIX study argues that Chicago is one of the city’s that stands to gain the most from scooter use (Curbed)

Man arrested after stabbing another man and cutting an officer at the Loyola Red Line stop (Tribune)

In an era when housing is replacing gas stations, Albany Park is getting a new gas station (Block Club)

CTA employees participate in “The Track to Learning” school supply giveaway (Chicago Defender)

BUILD Uniting Communities for Peace ride 9/21, 5100 W. Harrison, meets 9 AM, departs 10 AM

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago