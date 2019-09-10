Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 10
- Lincoln Yards opponents sue to stop $1.3B TIF subsidy (Block Club)
- 60-unit affordable housing building planned near California Pink stop in Little Village (Block Club)
- INRIX study argues that Chicago is one of the city’s that stands to gain the most from scooter use (Curbed)
- Man arrested after stabbing another man and cutting an officer at the Loyola Red Line stop (Tribune)
- In an era when housing is replacing gas stations, Albany Park is getting a new gas station (Block Club)
- CTA employees participate in “The Track to Learning” school supply giveaway (Chicago Defender)
- BUILD Uniting Communities for Peace ride 9/21, 5100 W. Harrison, meets 9 AM, departs 10 AM
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago