Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 10

  • Lincoln Yards opponents sue to stop $1.3B TIF subsidy (Block Club)
  • 60-unit affordable housing building planned near California Pink stop in Little Village (Block Club)
  • INRIX study argues that Chicago is one of the city’s that stands to gain the most from scooter use (Curbed)
  • Man arrested after stabbing another man and cutting an officer at the Loyola Red Line stop (Tribune)
  • In an era when housing is replacing gas stations, Albany Park is getting a new gas station (Block Club)
  • CTA employees participate in “The Track to Learning” school supply giveaway (Chicago Defender)
  • BUILD Uniting Communities for Peace ride 9/21, 5100 W. Harrison, meets 9 AM, departs 10 AM

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • planetshwoop

    Should the “Logan” gets a new gas station be Albany Park?

    Rosa was super quiet about that btw

  • Jared Kachelmeyer

    I want to say South of Montrose is Irving Park, though most people seem to call it Albany Park.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Yeah, this is technically Irving Park as it’s on the south side of Montrose – but the intersection and surrounding area 100% feels like Albany Park.

    And I’ve spent much time gaping at that monster-sized parking lot while waiting for the bus. The 7-11 seems so small compared to the lot, but that said, a gas station seems like it would be a terrible anachronism here, ugh.

  • planetshwoop

    Technically yes, though in my experience the businesses on Montrose are usually considered part of AP. No one on in Irving Park wants to believe that they have a Salvation Army, so the definition is fluid to fit what people want in their area.

    And agree with Carter below. The footprint of the store is out of whack with the enormous parking lot. They just built a new development of affordable housing next door that looks quite nice. https://www.rejournals.com/affordable-housing-project,-oso-apartments,-tops-out-in-albany-park-20190121

    (And the cynic in me wishes to point out: #1 — is Albany Park still gentrfying with apartment buildings like this? #2 — Isn’t it sad that the alderman isn’t fighting or saying no to a gas station next to a beautiful new development of affordable housing? The 7/11 isn’t great and is dangerous bc of the curb cuts, but add gas trucks coming in and out and it’s terrible.)

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Thanks for the heads-up, fixed.

  • Tooscrapps

    It is a shame. You already have 9 gas stations within a ~1 mile radius.

    I hope the residents fight against this with the vigor of those in Tri-Taylor:
    https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2019/09/02/tri-taylor-gas-station-protest-lawsuit-thorntons-toxic-site/

  • Seriously

    Having pitched a virtue signaling hissy fit, the Tri-Taylor NIMBYs may get what they wished for — and they will be looking at the same toxic vacant lot for another 10 or 20 years. Good job.

  • salsaman

    Thanks for the headlines! FWIW in the INRIX bullet point, it should be “cities” not “city’s” :)

  • Tooscrapps

    I’d take an empty lot over a gas station any day.