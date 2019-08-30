Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 30

  • DUI, reckless homicide charges filed in East Garfield Park hit and run (Sun-Times)
  • West Chicago introduces senior bus program, Ride DuPage (Daily Herald)
  • Woman struck by CTA train at Roosevelt Red Line station (CBS 2)
  • Park Ridge considers overturning ban on electronic signage for transit use (Tribune)
  • Section of State Street shut down yesterday due to falling glass from high- rise (CBS 2)
  • Chicago Tonight profiles train hopper and photographer Dale Wickum (WTTW)
  • Suburban Clarendon Hills gets another $1 million for new Metra station (Tribune)
  • Man making cross-country bicycle ride to raise awareness for gun violence (NBC 5)