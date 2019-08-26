Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 26

The Chicago Tribune investigates the Lincoln Yards deal and its massive TIF bounty [Tribune]

What Washington D.C.’s Metro could learn from Chicago’s ‘L’ [Washington Post]

Cog Cycles Chicago opens in North Park storefront [Block Club]

Chicago’s pedicabs have gotten bigger and gone electric [Tribune]

Swim portion of Chicago Triathlon canceled at last minute due to unfavorable condition [Sun-Times]

Pedestrian struck and killed on UP-NW track in Des Plaines, Metra confirms [Tribune]

Letter to Sun-Times editors says PGA-grade makeover of Jackson Park golf course “shameless” [Sun-Times]

New OurBus transport company makes Chicago-Indianapolis route permanent [Tribune]

