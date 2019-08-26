Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 26

  • The Chicago Tribune investigates the Lincoln Yards deal and its massive TIF bounty [Tribune]
  • What Washington D.C.’s Metro could learn from Chicago’s ‘L’ [Washington Post]
  • Cog Cycles Chicago opens in North Park storefront [Block Club]
  • Chicago’s pedicabs have gotten bigger and gone electric [Tribune]
  • Swim portion of Chicago Triathlon canceled at last minute due to unfavorable condition [Sun-Times]
  • Pedestrian struck and killed on UP-NW track in Des Plaines, Metra confirms [Tribune]
  • Letter to Sun-Times editors says PGA-grade makeover of Jackson Park golf course “shameless” [Sun-Times]
  • New OurBus transport company makes Chicago-Indianapolis route permanent [Tribune]

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • Tooscrapps

    I’ve noticed similar issues with the pedicabs. I don’t mind them operating on the LFT or bike lanes so much, but I do have issues with them blasting through the bottleneck at the river, which I’ve witnessed several times.

    Call me a hypocrite, but given their size and the fact they are ferrying passengers, I do not support pedicabs rolling red lights as I would a regular cyclist.

  • JeBuS

    My biggest issue with the pedicabs is that they are rolling bottlenecks. When added to certain sections of the LFT, such as bridges, they simply jam up an already clogged section. But, that could be solved by improvements such as the Flyover.