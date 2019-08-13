GoFundMe Launched for Bike Crash Victim Sorin Coneac, SUV Driver Still at Large

Trigger warning: This post contains a graphic injury photo.

We hear about so many tragic crash cases at Streetsblog Chicago that it’s wonderful when a bike collision story has a happy ending. Amazingly, cyclist Sorin Coneac, 17, whom was injured so badly by a hit-and-run SUV driver on July 25 in Lincoln Square that witnesses reported that his skull was visible through a gash, posted on social media this morning that he’s leaving the hospital. “Thank God I get to go home today,” Coneac wrote, promising to catch up with his many well-wishers “after I get used to my regular life again.” A GoFundME page has been launched to raise money to support his recovery.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was riding south on Western around 3 p.m. on the 25th when the northbound driver of a dark green Lexus made a left turn onto Montrose and failed to yield to the cyclist, who struck the vehicle. The motorist fled westbound. According to a WGN News report, the driver was pursued by bystanders on foot for three blocks, including ComEd employees who were working in the area. Although police have the license plate number, a police spokesperson said today, “there is no one under arrest and still no suspects.” See more details about the vehicle, which police say “is known to frequent the area of 5300 N. California,” a mile and a half northwest of the crash scene.

The GoFundMe was launched three days ago and has raised over $3,600 so far. “Thank you to all our family and friends for the continued support over the past few weeks,” the page states. “Sorin is still… recovering from his injuries, looking forward to getting better and joining his friends for his senior year of high school.” The message expresses gratitude to the bystanders who chased the hit-and-run driver.

The page states that Coneac suffered a collapsed lung, facial fractures, and lacerations requiring more than 20 stitches, presumably including the reported gash on his head. “During this time we are exploring options for financial assistance and as you can imagine, the medical bills are piling up.”

According to an acquaintance, Coneac is only able to consume liquid food through a straw while his facial injuries heal. Here’s wishing him a full and speedy recovery that’s as comfortable as possible. And hopefully the reckless driver who left him bleeding in the street will be brought to justice soon.