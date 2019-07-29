Hit-and-Run SUV Driver Critically Injured Cyclist Sorin Coneac, 17, in Lincoln Square

The SUV driver who critically injured a 17-year-old boy on his bike Thursday afternoon at Montrose and Western avenues in Lincoln Square and fled the scene was still at large as of this morning, police said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was riding south on Western around 3 p.m. when the northbound driver of a black Lexus made a left turn onto Montrose and failed to yield to the cyclist, who struck the vehicle. The motorist fled westbound. According to a WGN News report, the driver was pursued by bystanders on foot for three blocks, including ComEd employees who were working in the area.

The boy was transported to Mercy Hospital in critical condition, police said. According to WGN, witnesses said the victim had a gash in his head and his skull was visible. “It was critical,” a witness told the station. “Every second was critical. The fact that anyone would walk away from somebody, human life like that, people are chasing you, and you just walk away like that? It’s not even fathomable.”

Witness Joe Rodriguez told ABC Chicago that the victim appeared to be choking on his own blood. “Imagine if that was your kid,” he said. “You got a family right now that’s in disarray right now. You got to do the best thing and turn yourself in.”

Bike community members told Streetsblog that the victim is Sorin Coneac, a youth who has been active with a local bike selling Facebook discussion group. The profile photo on Coneac’s Facebook page appears to show him holding a red fixed-gear bike that matches the cycle in footage of the aftermath of the crash posted by Rodriguez. Dozens of people have posted get-well wishes on the page. “Prayers for the kid. Stay strong Sorin!” posted one friend.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door SUV with gray trim, a sunroof, and tinted, mirrored windows, with a shattered rear, passenger-side window, and possible damage to the rear door. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police, or submit a tip to CPDtip.com.