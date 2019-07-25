Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 25

  • Driver pulling over for police pursuing private scooter rider critically injures him (NBC)
  • Amtrak / Metra Union Station negotiations hit an impasse (Crain’s)
  • South Siders questioning parking bans at local beaches plan hangout session at Montrose (Block Club)
  • Ald. Reilly talks about his riverwalk bike ban proposal, which CDOT called “too extreme” on WGN
  • Take an Active Trans survey to provide input on riverwalk biking, Wacker Driver bike lane proposal
  • Uber and Lyft are among the most popular local business expenses (Crain’s)
  • Apartment building with 27 units, none affordable, 32 spaces planned 13 minutes from the ‘L’ (Curbed)
  • Giant locomotive coming to West Chicago for 150th anniversary of Transcontinental Railroad (ABC)

  • FlamingoFresh

    It appears that since the building falls just outside the TOD range, of 0.5 miles (currently 0.6 miles), parking spaces can be plentiful. Even though there is no affordable house, $2000-$2500 for two and three-bedroom apartments is more affordable than what we’ve been seeing around the city as of recent.

    They should reduce the number of parking spaces and instead install a Divvy station right outside so they can bike to the blue line.

  • Russiancreme

    I’ve noticed the beach policing disparity as well. 31st and 63rd Street beaches have the gates closed to car access as early as 11AM some weekends. Once they’re closed, they remained closed for the rest of the day. Happens at Montrose beach too, but never all day.

  • quando

    “Driver pulling over for police pursuing private scooter rider critically injures him (NBC)”

    First part of story missing:

    “A 45-year-old man on an electric scooter hit a pedestrian and was struck by a car Wednesday in Lake View on the North Side, police said.

    About 5:42 p.m., the man was riding an electric scooter in the 2800 block of North Broadway when he crashed into someone on the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The person was not injured in the collision.

    Officers saw the man riding the scooter about a block away and turned on their lights and sirens to stop him, police said.”

  • planetshwoop

    Re: The Uber/Lyft article on expenses

    “If you’re a taxi owner/operator, you need to find a new business model because this trend is clear and continues to result in fewer taxi rides taken,” Certify CEO Bob Neveu said.

    Ok, this is one of the most infuriating things about Uber/Lyft. Taxis don’t necessarily “need a new business model” in so far as the business model they are competing against is massively subsidized. Uber and Lyft both lost $1B each in the last quarter–how/why should taxis be expected to realistically “change their business model?” How can anyone compete against a thing that doesn’t make money?

    Like, scooters and delivering McDonald’s isn’t going to fill that gap. And makes me worry about the long term revenue promises from Lyft for Chicago.

  • Kevin M

    Agree with you 100%. Investor capital is cannibalizing existing business models, leading to profit and convenience for some and economic ruin or declining service for others. Society’s net gain/loss is slowly being measured as this ugly period of American capitalism and de-regulation experiment/period plays out.

  • Kevin M

    This just in, another hit-and-run to a cyclist: https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/2019/7/25/8930919/teen-bicyclist-injured-ravenswood-crash-montrose-western

    Does anyone do the right thing any more after they injure another human being with their vehicle? Are the penalties high enough for leaving the scene of a crash? What is going to turn this trend downward?