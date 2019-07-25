Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 25
- Driver pulling over for police pursuing private scooter rider critically injures him (NBC)
- Amtrak / Metra Union Station negotiations hit an impasse (Crain’s)
- South Siders questioning parking bans at local beaches plan hangout session at Montrose (Block Club)
- Ald. Reilly talks about his riverwalk bike ban proposal, which CDOT called “too extreme” on WGN
- Take an Active Trans survey to provide input on riverwalk biking, Wacker Driver bike lane proposal
- Uber and Lyft are among the most popular local business expenses (Crain’s)
- Apartment building with 27 units, none affordable, 32 spaces planned 13 minutes from the ‘L’ (Curbed)
- Giant locomotive coming to West Chicago for 150th anniversary of Transcontinental Railroad (ABC)
