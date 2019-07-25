Scooter Rider Who Struck Pedestrian on Sidewalk Critically Injured During Police Chase

A scooter user rides on the sidewalk in River West. Photo: John Greenfield
Yesterday’s tragic incident that put an electric scooter rider in the ICU was a nearly perfect storm of transportation safety issues. It highlighted the danger that scooters on sidewalks pose to pedestrians; the threat car drivers pose to vulnerable road users; and the phenomenon of police chases that are counterproductive to promoting public safety.

Yesterday evening a 45-year-old man was riding a privately owned electric scooter northbound on the sidewalk on the 2500 block of North Clark Street in Lincoln Park when he struck a male pedestrian, who was not injured, according to Police News Affairs. After the crash, someone called the police to notify them of the incident.

Officers responding to the call first observed the scooter rider at about 5:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Clark, and activated lights and sirens in an attempt to “curb the scooter,” according to News Affairs. In response to the lights and sirens, on the 2800 block of North Clark, the 28-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla pulled to the right to get out of the officers’ way, striking the scooter rider.

The injured man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and was issued a citation for riding the electric scooter on the sidewalk, News Affairs said. Notably, the driver who struck him was not cited.

This was at least the second case in Chicago of a crash involving an electric scooter rider resulting in serious or critical injuries since the city’s public scooter pilot launched about five weeks ago on June 15. On June 20, a wrong-way scooter rider struck cyclist Allyson Medeiros, 32, at Division and Leavitt streets in Wicker Park and fled the scene. Medeiros, who suffered multiple facial fractures and other injuries, recently filed a lawsuit to access scooter ridership data in hopes of identifying the person who struck him.

There were at least 21 scooter-related ER visits within the first two weeks of the pilot, with at least three of the cases requiring surgery.

While it’s not clear whether the driver who struck the scooter rider yesterday deserved a citation, the case certainly highlights how having a transportation system dominated by individuals driving high-speed, multi-ton vehicles makes us all less safe. Some may argue that the driver striking the scooter rider minutes after the scooter rider hit a pedestrian was a case of karma, or “the chickens coming home to roost.” But the scooter rider certainly didn’t deserve to pay for his previous infraction with life-threatening injuries.

It’s also worth noting that the best way to keep scooter riders and bicyclists off of sidewalks is to provide physically protected bike lanes so that they feel safe riding in the street. Clark is one of the cities busiest biking streets, but it lacks protected lanes, which is a factor in why it is a hot spot for bike crashes, with 48.6 non-intersection-related bike crashes per mile on the stretch between Grace Street and Fullerton Avenue from 2005-2010.

And, finally, this is only the latest case in which a police chase had a tragic outcome that was much worse than the alleged violation than for which officers were pursuing the suspect. Here are just a few recent examples of police chases that ended with deadly crashes, often killing innocent bystanders.

 

 

  • paulrandall

    Transforming Chicago’s diagonal streets by removing through traffic, creating woonerfs & pedestrianized zones with protected tracks for cycling & alternative mobility would reduce drive times on the grid by removing congestion causing 5 & 6 point intersections. It would create a new linear park system, improve safety & the health of retail. A string of Barcelona type superblocks centered on diagonal is the logical extension of Burnham’s Plan in the 21’st century.

  • Guy Ross

    John, if I’m reading this correctly, the cyclist is suing to get the user data to use in her own investigation? Has the CPD refused to do this themselves?

  • DavidBarish

    Tough one about the driver. The way I read your article was the driver pulled over to get out of the way of the police. I could not tell whether he was doing exactly what we expect drivers to do or whether he was belatedly getting out of the way which increased the risk to the scooter user. Also, the scooter was originally on the sidewalk. Was he still on the sidewalk when hit by the driver (which would mean both the scooter and car were a problem actor) or when fleeing the police was he elsewhere? The interplay of cars, bikes and peds is tough enough and the addition of electric scooters makes things even more difficult for all users. Nobody should have life threatening injuries but if the scooter was hit by a vehicle that was properly pulling over for police because of a chase initiated by the scooter’s hit and then run he may not be a not a sympathetic character here. Of course. your article does question why this non-injury causing incident led to a police chase at all which may be the real issue.

  • BlueFairlane

    As is always the case in these situations, the specifics of who moved where when and into whom aren’t clear. But here’s what I’m picking up.

    Scooter guy hit somebody on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of N. Clark. Cops come, and Scooter Guy is still within sight, but riding away. (Did Scooter Guy stand around and wait for the cops, then run? Were the cops just really close? Did they actually witness the initial crash? This is all a puzzle.) Cops turn on their lights in the 2700 block of N. Clark. Scooter guy travels a block into the 2800 block of N. Clark, where he then gets hit.

    So the big thing I take from that is that Scooter Guy traveled a block (through a busy five-point intersection) while being pursued by police. He’d already proven himself a reckless scooter rider by the fact that he hit somebody on the sidewalk when he wasn’t being pursued by police, so I think it’s safe to assume that he’s being reckless now.

    Which leads us to the collision between Scooter Guy and Car Person. We don’t know how that happened, but here’s my guess. Car Person sees the lights of the cops coming up behind them for a block and does what is legally required by moving out of the roadway. This either happens in the bus stop just after the intersection with Diversey and Broadway or on ahead in the bike lane. Car Person then comes to a stop in the Scooter Guy’s path, and Scooter Guy, who is reckless, runs full speed into the back of the car. Which, of course, the car had nothing to do with, because their expectation is that Scooter Guy will yield for the cops as required.

    The alternate is that Car Person sideswiped Scooter Guy … but again, the expectation of the car was that Scooter Guy would yield as required by law, so it’s easy for me to see how Car Person would expect Scooter Guy not to be there. Also, it’s harder for me to imagine Scooter winding up in critical condition after being sideswiped than it is by him striking the car head-on. But who knows?

    So my conclusion: This was caused entirely by Scooter Guy and his reckless operation of the scooter. So, yeah … roosting chickens and all that.

  • rduke

    Don’t hurt your back making excuses for the driver. Cop lights or not you still have to *safely* move to the right, not just swing your car over to the side without looking. It doesn’t matter if you “expect” someone or something to be there, you mirror-signal-manuever when making moves like that.

  • BlueFairlane

    My back’s fine, thanks. I’ve got Bayer.

    But this makes it a question as to whether the Car Person sideswiped Scooter Guy, or if Car Person stopped and Scooter Guy hit them. Car Person can’t do anything about the second scenario, which I think is the most likely.

  • Carter O’Brien

    “When being approached by an emergency vehicle using audible and visual signals (lights and/or sirens), Illinois law requires motorists to immediately pull to the right side of the road and allow the emergency vehicle to pass. In some cases a complete stop may be necessary to allow the emergency vehicle to pass.”

    https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/publications/pdf_publications/dsd_a270.pdf

    The expectation is that *everyone* must do this simultaneously (aka immediately), with the emergency vehicle’s signals being what takes precedence. The car driver has the law on their side. The scooter guy, decidedly not.

  • Kevin M

    Re: “Of course. your article does question why this non-injury causing incident led to a police chase at all which may be the real issue.”
    We need more police on bikes and less in motor vehicles in the dense areas of the City.
    Or, maybe cops on scooters? Ha-ha…just kidding…

  • rohmen

    The other concern I have when looking at these situations is seemingly labeling every time the police activate their lights as a “chase.”

    If the policy do activate their lights, and then truly chase after the suspect (with the suspect operating recklessly while the police still giving chase), you have the classic reckless chase scenario on the part of the policy. However, if the police activate their lights to initiate a stop, and the suspect just flees in a reckless manner without the police actually pursuing, that’s not the typical reckless chase scenario. That’s just police initiating a lawful stop and the suspect fleeing.

    I think there’s a danger just lumping it all together and stating something happened due to a police chase. If you want police to combat reckless drivers and other road users, they have to be allowed to initiate valid stops. That doesn’t mean they get to then chase a nonviolent suspect at 50+ mph and create an even more dangerous situation (which unfortunately has happened), but it also doesn’t mean they were negligent simply because they tried to stop someone.

  • rohmen

    As I note above, I question whether a chase actually happened here. It doesn’t sound like it did. Turning on lights and initiating a stop is not a chase.

  • planetshwoop

    The genie is out of the bottle. Even if the pilot fails, electification is going to change our street patterns quite a bit. Scooters and skateboards are the vanguard, but I’m quite sure e-bikes are going to become a bigger thing once they either come down in price or there is a safer way to park them.

    To pretend that we can get away with our existing street grid is tough; it will require some difficult changes as this shifts in the 1-5-10 years. Paths and bike lanes help, but the requirement to have a parking system from 2008 (and thus streets locked into that design) is going to be a real big problem.

  • BlueFairlane

    Agreed.

    What we know is that the cops turned on their lights and attempted to stop Scooter Guy, and that Scooter Guy subsequently traveled a block. Assuming the cops also traveled that block (which Car Person pulling over suggests) then this might qualify as a “chase.” But it would be a really slow chase, moving at most at whatever the maximum speed of this particular scooter is. So probably something under 20. (I don’t know how fast these things go when they’re not subject to Chicago’s renta-scooter limits.)

  • Carter O’Brien

    Every last alderman that voted for that contract needs to go. Every. One.

