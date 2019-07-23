Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 23
- Driver Charged With DUI After Fatally Striking Drag Performer Jherrion Bates in Boystown (Tribune)
- Man Dies From Fall While Trying to Climb Onto the North/Damen ‘L’ Platform to Avoid Paying Fare (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Man, 63, on Bike in Beach Park Not immediately Charged (Herald)
- Driver Survives Collision With Metra Train Near Kilbourn in Oak Park (ABC)
- Ventra App Running Again After Outage Reported (ABC)
- Watch Out for High Waves Along the Lakefront Trail (WGN)
- Despite the Heat, Some 150 People Showed up for the Lake Forest Bike Rodeo (Tribune)
- Violinist Andrew Bird Talks About How Biking Has Influenced His Music (Time Out)
- Jeff Parkers Scratch Their Heads About the Wacky Text on New Bus Shelters (Block Club)
