Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 23

  • Driver Charged With DUI After Fatally Striking Drag Performer Jherrion Bates in Boystown (Tribune)
  • Man Dies From Fall While Trying to Climb Onto the North/Damen ‘L’ Platform to Avoid Paying Fare (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Man, 63, on Bike in Beach Park Not immediately Charged (Herald)
  • Driver Survives Collision With Metra Train Near Kilbourn in Oak Park (ABC)
  • Ventra App Running Again After Outage Reported (ABC)
  • Watch Out for High Waves Along the Lakefront Trail (WGN)
  • Despite the Heat, Some 150 People Showed up for the Lake Forest Bike Rodeo (Tribune)
  • Violinist Andrew Bird Talks About How Biking Has Influenced His Music (Time Out)
  • Jeff Parkers Scratch Their Heads About the Wacky Text on New Bus Shelters (Block Club)

  • Tooscrapps

    Re: Driver Survives Collision With Metra Train Near Kilbourn in Oak Park

    Not only is there no Kilbourn in Oak Park, but the only Metra that passes through Oak Park is elevated. There is a UP-West crossing at Kilbourn in West Garfield Park though.

  • rohmen

    We saw Andrew Bird arrive by bike when he headlined at the Hideout Block Party several years ago.