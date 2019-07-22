Car Driver, Dirt Bike Rider Fatally Struck Pedestrians in Chicago Lawn, Humboldt Park

Last week a 59-year-old man died from injuries sustained when a car driver struck him in Chicago Lawn earlier this month. Also last week a man, 68, was struck and killed in Humboldt Park, reportedly by a hit-and-run dirt bike rider.

On Wednesday, July 10, at around 7:50 a.m. Agustin Alfaro, 59, was crossing the street at 65th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn when a car driver making a left turn from 65th onto Kedzie struck him, authorities said.

Alfaro, who lived near the crash site, was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He died on Monday, July 15, and an autopsy found that heart disease was a contributing factor in his death, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman in a Chevy Malibu was cited with for failing to reduce speed to prevent a crash, and failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, according to police.

On Wednesday, July 17, the 68-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of North Humboldt Avenue when he was struck and killed by a person on a vehicle reported to be a dirt bike, police said. The dirt bike rider did not to stop to render aid but instead fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office has not yet provided his identity.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating both crashes.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 18

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on data for January though May 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for July.