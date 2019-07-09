Today’s Headline for Tuesday, July 9
- Insider.com Claims Chicago is “One of the 20 Most Dangerous Cities to Bike in” Based on USDOT Report
- Chicago Picks Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill to Build New O’Hare Concourses (Tribune)
- Driver Who Killed Annie Johnson, 51, in Lawndale Charged With Aggravated DUI (Sun-Times)
- Woman Arrested After Injuring 2 Other Drivers, 1 Critically, in Wicker Park (Sun-Times)
- Former High School Football Star Struggles for Normalcy 10 Years After Disabling Car Crash (Tribune)
- Male Pedestrian, 41, Cut by Falling Glass in the Loop (Sun-Times)
- Injured Cyclist Medeiros Files Petition to Access Scooter Data to Find the Rider Who Struck Him (CBS)
- Metra UP-NW Trains Delayed by Stalled Semi on Tracks in Arlington Heights (Sun-Times)
- Oak Park PSA on Safe Driving Around People With Disabilities Features Blind Rocker Andew Slater
