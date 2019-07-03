Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 3
- Lightfoot Launches Program to Beautify Vacant Lots as an Anti-Violence Strategy (Sun-Times)
- New Metra Funding in Illinois Capital Bill Will Be Used for Train, Signal Upgrades (NBC)
- The Tribune Looks at How the Gas Tax Increase Will Affect Local Businesses
- Family of Woman Killed on Red Line Tracks: Video Shows No One Tried to Help Her (Tribune)
- Driver Who Killed Michael Jordan, 27, at Bus Stop Had Escaped Electronic Monitoring (CBS)
- John Discusses the Scooter Pilot With VeoRide CEO Candice Xie on WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight“
- Meet Brandon Conine, a Beverly Doctor Who’s Been Getting Into Bike Racing (Beverly Review)
