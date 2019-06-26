Hit-and-Run Violence Continues With Killing of Anthony Tlahuel, 18, by Buckingham Fountain

Yesterday Streetsblog Chicago reported on four cases within the last few days of bike and scooter riders being struck or assaulted by other road users who fled the scene. Three of the cases involved serious or critical injuries.

Last night their was a fifth hit-and-run case, this time a fatal pedestrian crash in the wide crosswalk between Buckingham Fountain and the Lakefront Trail. The victim has been identified as Anthony Alexander Tlahuel, 18, of the 2400 block of South 15th Avenue in west-suburban Broadview.

At about 8:45 p.m. Tlahuel was attempting to cross Lake Shore Drive westbound in the crosswalk, according to Officer Jessica Alvarez of Police News Affairs. The northbound driver of a black Range Rover SUV struck him and fled the crash.

Tlahuel was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital where he later died.

About 15 minutes later, police found the Range Rover with significant front-end damage, parked at a loading dock on Lower Michigan Avenue near Illinois Street. According to an ABC7 report, police have not confirmed whether the abandoned vehicle was stolen. As of this afternoon, no one was in custody.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 15

Bicyclist: 0

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on data for January though May 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for June.