Today’s Headines for Monday, June 24

  • Read Active Trans Director Ron Burke’s Explanation of Why He’s Going to Work for Lyft
  • 3 People Dead in Fiery Tri-Taylor Crash (CBS)
  • 1 Dead After Crash Involving State Trooper on I-55 in Bolingbrook (CBS)
  • Scooter Rider Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Shoved on Milwaukee by Bike Rider (CSAF)
  • Op-ed: How Those Annoying Scooters Will Make Chicago a Better City for Everyone (Tribune)
  • Chainlinkers Discuss the Pros and Cons of Sharing the Streets With Scooteristas
  • More Coverage of the Bike to Work Rally (ABC, WBBM)
  • Rahm Emanuel Kvetches That His Hands Are Still Sore From His Bike Trip (Sun-Times)

