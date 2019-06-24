Today’s Headines for Monday, June 24
- Read Active Trans Director Ron Burke’s Explanation of Why He’s Going to Work for Lyft
- 3 People Dead in Fiery Tri-Taylor Crash (CBS)
- 1 Dead After Crash Involving State Trooper on I-55 in Bolingbrook (CBS)
- Scooter Rider Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Shoved on Milwaukee by Bike Rider (CSAF)
- Op-ed: How Those Annoying Scooters Will Make Chicago a Better City for Everyone (Tribune)
- Chainlinkers Discuss the Pros and Cons of Sharing the Streets With Scooteristas
- More Coverage of the Bike to Work Rally (ABC, WBBM)
- Rahm Emanuel Kvetches That His Hands Are Still Sore From His Bike Trip (Sun-Times)
