Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 19
- Fans and Detractors, Including Waguespack, Weigh in on Scooter Pilot (CBS, Fox, NBC, Chainlink)
- 2 Injured After Driver Crashes Into Building in the Gresham Neighborhood (ABC)
- Police Release Photos of Suspect in Shooting CTA Bus That Injured 3 People (ABC)
- Man Knifes Cyclist in Lincoln Park, Claiming That He Almost Hit Him the Other Day (ABC)
- CEO of Private Transit Operator: Here’s What Transit Has to Do to Compete With Ride-Hailing
- CDOT Confirms Cycling Is Legal “When the Riverwalk Is Not Congested” (Chicago Magazine)
- Northfield Resident Say They Fear New Bike/Ped Path by Their Houses Will Bring Crime (CBS)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
