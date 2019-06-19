Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 19

  • Fans and Detractors, Including Waguespack, Weigh in on Scooter Pilot (CBS, Fox, NBC, Chainlink)
  • 2 Injured After Driver Crashes Into Building in the Gresham Neighborhood (ABC)
  • Police Release Photos of Suspect in Shooting CTA Bus That Injured 3 People (ABC)
  • Man Knifes Cyclist in Lincoln Park, Claiming That He Almost Hit Him the Other Day (ABC)
  • CEO of Private Transit Operator: Here’s What Transit Has to Do to Compete With Ride-Hailing
  • CDOT Confirms Cycling Is Legal “When the Riverwalk Is Not Congested” (Chicago Magazine)
  • Northfield Resident Say They Fear New Bike/Ped Path by Their Houses Will Bring Crime (CBS)

  • outerloop

    “Northfield Resident Say They Fear New Bike/Ped Path by Their Houses Will Bring Crime (CBS)”
    Seems like developmental sprawl is the big concern over LOCATION of the path. According to the story, there’s already a partially developed straight line route available under the power lines that would be more acceptable than the proposed cutting into nearby area that’s currently more of an undeveloped nature area (cost cited).
    Doesn’t seem as if residents are resisting having a path but the location of the path is what’s being debated. Crime was brought up but to make that sound like the motivation for resistance ignores the fact that a location 100 feet away is acceptable.