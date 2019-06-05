Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 5
- Good Transit, Walkability, and Bike Facilities Are Part of What Makes Chicago Great (Curbed)
- Yard Social Club Argues Metra Extension Into Kendall County Could Enable Sprawl
- Hoffman Estates Police Officer Killed in Motorcycle/Van Crash in South Barrington (Sun-Times)
- Rahm Emanuel Completes 900-Mile Bike Trip Around Lake Michigan (Facebook)
- WBEZ Talks With Ex-Messenger and Bike Touring Legend George Christiansen
- Here Are 12 Urban Escapes That Would Be Great Bike Ride Destinations (Curbed)
- Lynda Will Present on SW Side Bike Issues at MBAC Meeting This Thursday 3-4:30 PM at City Hall
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.