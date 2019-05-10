Emanuel Discusses His Plan to Bicycle Around Lake Michigan After He Leaves Office

This morning at the ribbon-cutting for a streetscape project in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed a tip I’d heard that after he leaves office on May 20 he will depart on a bicycle trip around the perimeter of Lake Michigan.

“The next morning after not being mayor, I’m starting at Montrose,” Emanuel said, referring to a beach near his Ravenswood home, adjacent to the Lakefront Trail. He said he’ll be riding about 70 miles a day with an old friend who was his roommate when he went to go to work for Bill Clinton in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I want you to know that I love you all, but when I’m up in the [Upper Peninsula of Michigan] I won’t be thinking of you,” Emanuel told the crowd. “I’ve always wanted to bike around the entire lake, but I should have researched this before I came up with it. It’s a thousand miles. I should have found something that’s about 500.”

Emanuel and his friend bike regularly on city streets, the mayor said. “But I’ve never found the time [to do the trip] with all the other things that are my responsibilities, so that’s what I’m going to do. I look forward to it.”

After the presser, Emanuel told me he plans to ride his lightweight Parlee road bike. “I bought it as my midlife crisis bike when I turned 50,” he said.

Will he be staying in B and B’s or camping? “I’m 59 man. I need a shower the next day.”

I’ve ridden the entire perimeter of Lake Michigan myself, over the course of a few different bike-and-transit excursions. I recommended to Emanuel that he stop at Legs Inn, a cliffside Polish restaurant in a remote location 25 miles north of Petoskey, Michigan, near the top of the Lower Peninsula. The eatery is known for being decorated with bizarre folk art carvings, and mind-blowing views of the sunset over the lake.