Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 22
- Tribune Editorial: Pritzker and Lawmakers Should “Pare Back” the Infrastructure Bill
- Police Release Image of Car From Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Chicago State University (Sun-Times)
- Metra Train Evacuated in Barrington After Report of Suspicious Package (Sun-Times)
- West Humboldt Park Is Getting a Skate Park at Iowa and Rice (Block Club)
- A Fairly Exhaustive Guide to the New Path-Separated Lakefront Trail (Sun-Times)
- Newsflash: The Friday Afternoon Before Memorial Day Will Be a Bad Time to Drive (Sun-Times)
- Steinberg: When Walking Your Dog Is It OK to Dump the Waste in Someone Else’s Bin? (Sun-Times)
- Sign an Active Trans Letter to Lightfoot Asking Her To Improve Walking, Biking, and Transit
