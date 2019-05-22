Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 22

  • Tribune Editorial: Pritzker and Lawmakers Should “Pare Back” the Infrastructure Bill 
  • Police Release Image of Car From Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Chicago State University (Sun-Times)
  • Metra Train Evacuated in Barrington After Report of Suspicious Package (Sun-Times)
  • West Humboldt Park Is Getting a Skate Park at Iowa and Rice (Block Club)
  • A Fairly Exhaustive Guide to the New Path-Separated Lakefront Trail (Sun-Times)
  • Newsflash: The Friday Afternoon Before Memorial Day Will Be a Bad Time to Drive (Sun-Times)
  • Steinberg: When Walking Your Dog Is It OK to Dump the Waste in Someone Else’s Bin? (Sun-Times)
  • Sign an Active Trans Letter to Lightfoot Asking Her To Improve Walking, Biking, and Transit

  • Jeremy

    I haven’t read the Neil Steinberg article, but there is a very funny episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm named “Chet’s Shirt” (season 3 episode1). It involves throwing trash in someone else’s trash bin.

  • BlueFairlane

    Re: Dog crap.

    People in this city get territorial about the stupidest things.

  • Tooscrapps

    I only refrain from tossing it in completely empty bin.

  • rohmen

    In Oak Park, it’s a contentious issue, too, especially since the bins are located on the person’s property/garage apron.

    In Chicago, though, everywhere I’ve lived had the garbage bins lined up together in a row at one end of the alley, and not located next to each individual house/3-flat. I don’t really get why people care as much then. Presumably some people get bent out of shape when the bin is next to their house and they get the smells even if they don’t own a dog, etc., but that isn’t as common of an issue in Chicago.

  • BlueFairlane

    Presumably some people get bent out of shape when the bin is next to their house and they get the smells …

    Thing about that is garbage stinks. I’ve not come across a lilac-smelling garbage tote. The smell of the crap of the dog that isn’t yours just gets lost with the smell of the leftover fish you threw out, or the rotting potatoes, or the random bacterial soup that always winds up at the bottom of the can.

  • rohmen

    Totally agree. It’s just outside of that, I fail to see any reason someone should be bugged by this, and the smell reason largely doesn’t even exist in Chicago. It’s literally just people being upset that someone is using something that “belongs” to them, though garbage bins aren’t really even their property to begin with.

    To be fair, the poll also suggests the majority of people aren’t that bugged by it, which is good, since they shouldn’t be if they also don’t want poop everywhere.