Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 21
- MPC’s Marisa Novara, a leading eTOD advocate, Appointed Housing Chief (WBEZ)
- RTA’s Kirk Dillard: State Capital Bill Needs to Give a Bigger Slice of the Pie to Transit (Sun-Times)
- Metra Offers New Schedule on BNSF Line to Address Crowding (Tribune)
- What’s Your Transportation Wish List for the New Administration? (The Chainlink)
- Police: 11 Injured, 2 Critically, After Turning SUV Driver Failed to Yield to CTA Bus (Sun-Times)
- Social Media Tracks Down Tuxedo-Wearing Good Samaritan Who Aided Crash Victim (NBC)
- Metra Hires Firm to Extend BNSF Extension Into Kendall County (Tribune)
- NACTO Cites Chicago’s Washington/Franklin Intersection as a Best Practice (Streetsblog Denver)
- Cyclist and Squirrel Attack Survivor Ald. Brooks Will Chair the Transportation Committee (Block Club)
- Naperville Sun Reporter Erin Hegarty Tries Commuting 30 Miles From Chicago to Naperville
- Glencoe Holds a Bike Safety Rodeo (Tribune)
- Here’s the Skinny on Bike the Drive on May 26 (Tribune)
