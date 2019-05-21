Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 21

  • MPC’s Marisa Novara, a leading eTOD advocate, Appointed Housing Chief (WBEZ)
  • RTA’s Kirk Dillard: State Capital Bill Needs to Give a Bigger Slice of the Pie to Transit (Sun-Times)
  • Metra Offers New Schedule on BNSF Line to Address Crowding (Tribune)
  • What’s Your Transportation Wish List for the New Administration? (The Chainlink)
  • Police: 11 Injured, 2 Critically, After Turning SUV Driver Failed to Yield to CTA Bus (Sun-Times)
  • Social Media Tracks Down Tuxedo-Wearing Good Samaritan Who Aided Crash Victim (NBC)
  • Metra Hires Firm to Extend BNSF Extension Into Kendall County (Tribune)
  • NACTO Cites Chicago’s Washington/Franklin Intersection as a Best Practice (Streetsblog Denver)
  • Cyclist and Squirrel Attack Survivor Ald. Brooks Will Chair the Transportation Committee (Block Club)
  • Naperville Sun Reporter Erin Hegarty Tries Commuting 30 Miles From Chicago to Naperville
  • Glencoe Holds a Bike Safety Rodeo (Tribune)
  • Here’s the Skinny on Bike the Drive on May 26 (Tribune)

  • planetshwoop

    I am not a fan of the Franklin/Washington station. For peds, yes, the shorter crossing distances are good. But since the paint/zebra striping doesn’t extend into the bike lane, cars turning right pull just up to where the peds are, blocking the bike lane OR making it really dangerous; as a cyclist you have to kind of wave and yell because the cars aren’t looking for you, they are looking at the peds in their way. Better than your average 4 way, sure, but not a design to emulate without some modifications.