Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 29
- Kamin: 41st Street Bridge Connecting S. Siders With Lake “Bends Towards Justice” (Tribune)
- Jeanne Gang’s Vista Tower Is Now Chicago’s 3rd-Tallest Building at 1,191 Feet (Curbed)
- More Coverage of Thursday’s Logan Square Affordable TOD Hearing (Block Club)
- Jamie Poulos, 23, Died After Uber She Was Taking Home Was Rear-Ended on I-55 (Tribune)
- Police: Driver, 32, Speeding on Lake Shore Drive Killed After Hitting Barrier Near Oak (ABC)
- A Suburban Office Park Uses Lyft to Carry Workers to and From Transit Stops (Tribune)
- Will Reverse Commute Metra Runs Become a Permanent Fixture in Lake County? (Tribune)
- North Chicago Metra Station’s Exterior to Be Renovated This Summer (Tribune)
- Non-TOD Planned for Parking Lot a 7-Minute Walk From the UIC-Halsted Stop (Block Club)
- ‘L’ Tour and Fundraiser for CTA Heritage Fleet Sunday 5/11, 9 AM at Linden Stop
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
