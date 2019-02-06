Support The Recyclery’s Bike Ed Programs at “Tailwind for Tools” Party This Sunday

Kids get ready for a ride outside of The Recyclery. Photo: The Recyclery
Kids get ready for a ride outside of The Recyclery. Photo: The Recyclery

The Recycler community in Rogers Park is closing in on their goal of raising $10,000 to fund their bike education and job training programs for Rogers Park youth. To celebrate, and raise those last few Benjamins, they’re hosting an all-day party this Sunday, February 10, with a ton of fun, bike-y activities:

Tailwind for Tools Open House
The Recyclery
Sunday, February 10
7628 North Paulina
2-8:30 PM
$20 suggested donation; no one turned away for want of funds

TWFT-web-post-neutral-4th-01-680x330

The shindig features an “Alley Kitten Race” with adults competing on competing on kids’ bikes; a photo booth, DIY screen printing, and family-friendly activities. Here’s the schedule:

  • Bike Commute Map 2:00 PM – 7:30 PM
    Create a collaborative work of art by marking your favorite routes with string
  • Raffle, silent auction, recyclery merchandise sales, and a prize wheel 2:00 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Screen Printing 2:00 PM – 4:45 PM
    Bring your own garment
  • Upcycled bike tube crafts and jewelry making 2:00 PM – 4:45 PM
    Use bike parts to make earrings and more
  • Photobooth 2:00 PM – 4:45 PM

Special Events

  • 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Kids Bike Repair
    No prior experience necessary; experienced volunteers will provide guidance. All completed bike will be donated locally.
  • 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Alley Kitten Race
    Compete on the bikes you helped fix
  • 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Bike Lane Community Workshop
    Led by Steve Simmons from the Active Transportation Alliance
  • 6:30 Live Music by Dried Spider

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Next South Shore Alderman Must Expand and Protect Existing Transit

By Steven Vance |
A Metra Electric train crosses Yates Boulevard out of the South Shore station. Photo by Jeff Zoline. Applications are being accepted by Mayor Email until Friday, January 25 at 5 PM. Alderman Sandi Jackson of the 7th Ward, which includes South Shore, South Chicago, Rainbow Beach, and Jeffery Manor, resigned effective Tuesday. Mayor Emanuel has […]