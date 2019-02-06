Support The Recyclery’s Bike Ed Programs at “Tailwind for Tools” Party This Sunday

The Recycler community in Rogers Park is closing in on their goal of raising $10,000 to fund their bike education and job training programs for Rogers Park youth. To celebrate, and raise those last few Benjamins, they’re hosting an all-day party this Sunday, February 10, with a ton of fun, bike-y activities:

Tailwind for Tools Open House

The Recyclery

Sunday, February 10

7628 North Paulina

2-8:30 PM

$20 suggested donation; no one turned away for want of funds

The shindig features an “Alley Kitten Race” with adults competing on competing on kids’ bikes; a photo booth, DIY screen printing, and family-friendly activities. Here’s the schedule: