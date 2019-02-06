Support The Recyclery’s Bike Ed Programs at “Tailwind for Tools” Party This Sunday
The Recycler community in Rogers Park is closing in on their goal of raising $10,000 to fund their bike education and job training programs for Rogers Park youth. To celebrate, and raise those last few Benjamins, they’re hosting an all-day party this Sunday, February 10, with a ton of fun, bike-y activities:
Tailwind for Tools Open House
The Recyclery
Sunday, February 10
7628 North Paulina
2-8:30 PM
$20 suggested donation; no one turned away for want of funds
The shindig features an “Alley Kitten Race” with adults competing on competing on kids’ bikes; a photo booth, DIY screen printing, and family-friendly activities. Here’s the schedule:
- Bike Commute Map 2:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Create a collaborative work of art by marking your favorite routes with string
- Raffle, silent auction, recyclery merchandise sales, and a prize wheel 2:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- Screen Printing 2:00 PM – 4:45 PM
Bring your own garment
- Upcycled bike tube crafts and jewelry making 2:00 PM – 4:45 PM
Use bike parts to make earrings and more
- Photobooth 2:00 PM – 4:45 PM
Special Events
- 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Kids Bike Repair
No prior experience necessary; experienced volunteers will provide guidance. All completed bike will be donated locally.
- 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Alley Kitten Race
Compete on the bikes you helped fix
- 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Bike Lane Community Workshop
Led by Steve Simmons from the Active Transportation Alliance
- 6:30 Live Music by Dried Spider