The Tribune Praises Pat Dowell’s “Expertise in Urban Planning”

I know Streetsblog Chicago has been giving Third Ward alderman Pat Dowell a lot of guff over various transportation issues during the past year, but I’d be remiss if I let some puzzling praise for her in the Chicago Tribune go unaddressed.

The paper is endorsing the City Council rep, whose district includes parts of the South Loop and Washington Park, for several reasons, some of which may be legit. They praise her “thoughtful approach to problem-solving” and her support for transparency initiatives in the council, and call her “level-headed and fair.” But, oddly, the Trib also gives Dowell a shoutout for “her expertise in urban planning.”

It’s true that that the alderman is a former city planner. But it’s also the case that, for as long as I can recall, Dowell has been on the wrong side of just about ever sustainable transportation issue she’s been involved with. Here’s a brief recap:

Today on Twitter, some of Dowell’s constituents were scratching their heads trying to think of good urban planning decisions she had made for the ward. They weren’t able to come up with much.

Obviously, running a ward involves juggling many different concerns, so just because Dowell has a terrible track record on transportation doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve another term. But please, Chicago Tribune, don’t refer to her as someone who can be trusted to make decisions about transportation that benefit anyone except private car owners.

  • JacobEPeters

    She’s good on urban planning issues that she dealt with when she was a city planner, but like Chuy, as a politician she hasn’t shown a backbone to stand up to NIMBYs to implement logical public improvements that increase transportation equity. They haven’t kept themselves up to date with how modern planning has evolved and this is why they have both been hostile to prioritizing transit and bikes over maintaining car capacity and the convenience of car owners.

  • Dennis McClendon

    She had nothing to do with Harrison bike lanes. No portion of Harrison is within the Third Ward.

    Nor did she try to “block” the 15th & Clark station. She asked developers to look again at a location on their own land, which turned out to be possible and will be better for riders.

  • Roo_Beav

    That’s right. Give credit where it’s due. Ald Sophia King is the one who removed protection from her part of the Harrison bike lanes.

    https://chi.streetsblog.org/2019/01/31/due-to-alderman-kings-focus-on-car-parking-south-loop-bikeways-may-be-in-jeopardy/

