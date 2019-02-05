Go for the #DIVVYGOLD: The System Has Launched Its Winter Cycling Challenge

In case you need more evidence that Chicagoans are hardy folks, Divvy reports that last Wednesday when the mercury dropped to -22F, and rebalancing of the system was suspended for safety reasons, a full 199 members took a bike-share trip. (I wasn’t one of them, but I did get up early that morning and pedaled to Montrose Harbor to catch the sunrise — a very brisk experience!)

To celebrate our city’s all-season bike commuters (and to rack up more system trips), Divvy launched its second annual #DIVVYGOLD competition on Friday. Through March 1, members’ trips will count towards digital medals. Five Trips or more earns you a bronze, ten trips garners a silver, and 15 trips wins you gold-medal status. In February 2018, more than 3,000 people brought home the gold. As a bonus, this year gold medalists will be invited to a victory party at SPIN, a ping pong bar in River North.

If you’re interested in helping to spread the word about the #DIVVYGOLD challenge, and generally promote winter cycling to other riders, via social media you can sign up here. It’s not clear if there will be any compensation for these brand ambassadors, but it’s likely they’ll at least receive a perk or two.

To add to the slush fun, the bike-share system has released the unicorn-like #DIVVYGOLD bike into the wild. Share photos of it on social media for a chance to prizes, including an invite to the victory party, free Divvy passes, and more.

Want to give winter Divvy riding a spin but aren’t sure how to dress or ride in the cold and wet? Check out tips on the Chicago Bike Winter website.

In other cold-weather cycling news, don’t miss the annual Winter Bike Rally hosted by the Active Transportation Alliance and Keating Law (a Streetsblog Chicago sponsor) this Friday, February 9, from 7-9 a.m. in Daley Plaza, 50 West Washington. The event features free schwag and breakfast, including coffee and Eli’s Cheesecake. Cheesecake for breakfast? If you bike downtown in early February, you’ll have earned it.