Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 31
- South Shore and MED Still Down, Most Other Metra Lines Delayed (Tribune)
- ChiGov.com Looks at the Lincoln Yards Traffic Study
- Active Trans Members Weigh in on Electric Scooter Sharing
- Pilsen’s Old Fisk Power Plant Could Become a Giant Data Center (Block Club)
- A Chicago Bike Racer Became a Bank Robber (Bicycling Magazine)
- Vote on Whether “Dibs” Is a Tradition, or Just Selfishness, With a New Beer (Eater)
- Meet Matt Green, Who Walked Across, at This Weekend’s Doc Screening (Siskel Center)
- Talk on the Pros and Cons of E-Scooters 2/19 at Evanston Ecology Center (Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.