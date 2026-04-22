Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 22

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Car crash with no injuries at 62nd/State impacted CTA bus services on State Street this morning (ABC)

• “1 in custody after shots fired on parked CTA bus near Midway Orange Line station” (ABC)

• “Chicago concealed carry holder charged for having gun on CTA train, sheriff’s police say” (Fox)

• “Mayor Johnson, CTA president defend [unarmed, widely viewed as ineffective] security firings slammed by City Council’s Black Caucus” (Sun-Times)

• “CTA Set To ‘Refresh And Renew’ 28 ‘L’ Stations This Year, Including 51st Street Green Line Stop,” as well as 14 bus turnarounds, with a budget of $6.5M (Block Club)

• “CTA Celebrates Autism Acceptance Month with the Voices of the Future”

• “Metra announces 19th annual Safety Contest winners”

• Waymo runs an ad on Capitol Fax: “Waymo is already mapping Chicago’s unique streets and traffic patterns to lay the groundwork for operations.”

• “Editorial: Sure, give Chicago’s cab drivers a raise. But they have to run their meters.” (Tribune)

• “After Fearing A Permanent Closure, Chicago’s Famous Swan Boats And Surrey Bikes Are Officially Relaunching at Humboldt Park This Summer” (Secret Chicago)

• ATA’s 2026 Movers & Shakers Ball takes place Thursday, April 23, 5:30 PM at Walden Chicago, 2145 W. Walnut on the Near West Side. Register here.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,941 with $19,059 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor