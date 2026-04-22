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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 22

9:18 AM CDT on April 22, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 22
Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Car crash with no injuries at 62nd/State impacted CTA bus services on State Street this morning (ABC)

• “1 in custody after shots fired on parked CTA bus near Midway Orange Line station” (ABC)

• “Chicago concealed carry holder charged for having gun on CTA train, sheriff’s police say” (Fox)

• “Mayor Johnson, CTA president defend [unarmed, widely viewed as ineffective] security firings slammed by City Council’s Black Caucus” (Sun-Times)

• “CTA Set To ‘Refresh And Renew’ 28 ‘L’ Stations This Year, Including 51st Street Green Line Stop,” as well as 14 bus turnarounds, with a budget of $6.5M (Block Club)

• “CTA Celebrates Autism Acceptance Month with the Voices of the Future”

• “Metra announces 19th annual Safety Contest winners”

• Waymo runs an ad on Capitol Fax: “Waymo is already mapping Chicago’s unique streets and traffic patterns to lay the groundwork for operations.”

• “Editorial: Sure, give Chicago’s cab drivers a raise. But they have to run their meters.” (Tribune)

• “After Fearing A Permanent Closure, Chicago’s Famous Swan Boats And Surrey Bikes Are Officially Relaunching at Humboldt Park This Summer” (Secret Chicago)

• ATA’s 2026 Movers & Shakers Ball takes place Thursday, April 23, 5:30 PM at Walden Chicago, 2145 W. Walnut on the Near West Side. Register here.

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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