Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 29
- How the Deep-Freeze Will Impact Local Transportation (Tribune)
- Metra Will Run Modified Schedule, Slow Down Trains During the Freeze (NBC)
- Ald. Cappleman Wants to Opt out of Having Bus TOD Zones in Uptown (Chicago Cityscape)
- Bike Lane Uprising Has Launched a New Interactive Chicago Bike Lane Blockage Heat Map
- The Native-American Roots of Chicago’s Diagonal Streets (Guardian)
- Amara Enyia Hosts Screening of “The Area,” About Englewood Rail Yard Expansion, Tonight
- CTA’s “Blood Line” Campaign Raises Awareness of Chicago’s Low Blood Supply (DePaulia)
