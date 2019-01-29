Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 29

  • How the Deep-Freeze Will Impact Local Transportation (Tribune)
  • Metra Will Run Modified Schedule, Slow Down Trains During the Freeze (NBC)
  • Ald. Cappleman Wants to Opt out of Having Bus TOD Zones in Uptown (Chicago Cityscape)
  • Bike Lane Uprising Has Launched a New Interactive Chicago Bike Lane Blockage Heat Map
  • The Native-American Roots of Chicago’s Diagonal Streets (Guardian)
  • Amara Enyia Hosts Screening of “The Area,” About Englewood Rail Yard Expansion, Tonight
  • CTA’s “Blood Line” Campaign Raises Awareness of Chicago’s Low Blood Supply (DePaulia)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.