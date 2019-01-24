Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 24
- Governing Conducted a 6-Month Investigation of Segregation in Downstate Illinois
- Active Trans Has Sent a Transportation Questionnaires to Aldermanic Candidates
- 15 Hospitalized After Driver Strikes CTA bus at Chicago and Peoria (CBS)
- Metra: Rotten Beam Caused Ceiling Collapse That Injured Passenger at Union Station (CBS)
- Woman Charged With DUI, Homicide, After Crash That Killed Sheriff’s Deputy (CBS)
- Metra Releases Audio From Night 2 Officers Were Killed Crossing Tracks (NBC)
- 25th Ward Housing Candidates Forum Tonight 5:30 at St. Pius Will Likely Discuss El Paseo
- Active Trans Has Postponed Friday’s Winter Bike to Work Rally Due to Predicted Cold Temps
- …But Friday Night’s Critical Mass Bike Ride Is Still Happening
- There’s Another Mayoral Candidate Forum on Transit This Sunday 4 PM at 3850 S. Wabash
