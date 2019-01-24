Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 24

  • Governing Conducted a 6-Month Investigation of Segregation in Downstate Illinois
  • Active Trans Has Sent a Transportation Questionnaires to Aldermanic Candidates
  • 15 Hospitalized After Driver Strikes CTA bus at Chicago and Peoria (CBS)
  • Metra: Rotten Beam Caused Ceiling Collapse That Injured Passenger at Union Station (CBS)
  • Woman Charged With DUI, Homicide, After Crash That Killed Sheriff’s Deputy (CBS)
  • Metra Releases Audio From Night 2 Officers Were Killed Crossing Tracks (NBC)
  • 25th Ward Housing Candidates Forum Tonight 5:30 at St. Pius Will Likely Discuss El Paseo
  • Active Trans Has Postponed Friday’s Winter Bike to Work Rally Due to Predicted Cold Temps
  • …But Friday Night’s Critical Mass Bike Ride Is Still Happening
  • There’s Another Mayoral Candidate Forum on Transit This Sunday 4 PM at 3850 S. Wabash

  • Anne A

    Active Trans made the right call in postponing the Winter Bike to Work Rally. Better NOT to have it on a day when extreme weather would put their employees at serious risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

  • Alexander Kessler

    Unrelated question. Why aren’t El platforms covered? I can’t imagine it would be that expensive of a feature…?

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Newer ‘L’ platforms, such as at Wilson and Cermak Green, have pretty good canopy coverage — the later is basically completely enclosed. But in general Chicago seems to design amenities with the philosophy, “We can’t make this too comfortable or else (shudder!) homeless people might seek shelter here.”

  • ardecila

    Most L platforms have full or nearly full canopies. Certainly anything built since the 1950s. The remaining stations that don’t have full canopies are either old and due for a replacement soon (like on the Red Line north or Purple Line) or rebuilt and historic, so they can’t have canopies added (like on the Brown Line).

  • Austin Busch

    Another unrelated question: Does someone know why the yellow line will run 4-car trains on some snowy days? I’ve noticed this happen often recently. Is it to keep tracks clear, or for capacity?

  • Tooscrapps

    Maybe on some of the Brown Line stations (Quincy), but others like Diversey’s main station house and platform are not historic. More likely, when the Brown was rebuilt, it was done this way keep costs low.