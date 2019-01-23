Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 23

  • Dorothy Brown, Who Proposed a New Bike Tax, Is off the Mayoral Ballot (Tribune)
  • Preckwinkle Vows to Revamp Overly Punitive Ticketing Policy Targeting Minorities (Sun-Times)
  • Moore: To Address Segregation Chicago Should Look to Other Cities’ Best Practices (WBEZ)
  • Driver Fatally Struck Chamber Orchestra Founder Robert Boarde Green, 82, in Chatham (Tribune)
  • CTA Driver Injured Jumping Out of Bus Window After Shots Fired on Bus (Tribune)
  • Near Misses at Mokena Metra Xing to Take Spotlight at Citzen’s Advisory Board Meeting (CBS)
  • Crain’s Looks at Rahm Emanuel’s Riverfront Improvement Legacy
  • Morton Arboretum’s Sculpture Installation Features a Car-Smashing Troll

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • In Rahm’s River Front Initiatives, just like in so much transit infrastructure, so much of the money goes into pizazz and glitz when there are likely cheaper and still beautiful versions that would leave more money on the table for more infrastructure. There’s a balance there that is not being achieved. Perhaps more money needs to be spent on the design process. Money that would be more than recouped in the building process.

    Am I making sense here?