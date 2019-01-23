Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 23
- Dorothy Brown, Who Proposed a New Bike Tax, Is off the Mayoral Ballot (Tribune)
- Preckwinkle Vows to Revamp Overly Punitive Ticketing Policy Targeting Minorities (Sun-Times)
- Moore: To Address Segregation Chicago Should Look to Other Cities’ Best Practices (WBEZ)
- Driver Fatally Struck Chamber Orchestra Founder Robert Boarde Green, 82, in Chatham (Tribune)
- CTA Driver Injured Jumping Out of Bus Window After Shots Fired on Bus (Tribune)
- Near Misses at Mokena Metra Xing to Take Spotlight at Citzen’s Advisory Board Meeting (CBS)
- Crain’s Looks at Rahm Emanuel’s Riverfront Improvement Legacy
- Morton Arboretum’s Sculpture Installation Features a Car-Smashing Troll
