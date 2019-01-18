Join Us for a Streetsblog Meetup at Chicago Athletic Association on Monday 12/3

On Wednesday, January 23, from 5-7 p.m. (probably somewhat later), Streetsblog Chicago will hold a reader meetup in the cozy second-floor fireplace lounge of the Chicago Athletic Association, 12 South Michigan in the Loop. Our meetups are always a great opportunity to hang out and network with folks who are passionate about sustainable transportation and livable streets.

Here’s the skinny:

Streetsblog Meetup

Wednesday, January 23, from 5-7 p.m. (probably somewhat later)

Chicago Athletic Association, second floor fireplace lounge

12 South Michigan, Chicago

RSVP on Facebook if you like.

The fireplace lounge, aka the Drawing Room, features elaborate Gothic relief work and three working fireplaces, making it a great place to relax on a winter evening. Tasty snacks, sandwiches, and libations are available at reasonable prices.

The Chicago Athletic Association is located around the corner from the CTA’s Washington-Wabash station, and it’s served by multiple Michigan Avenue buses. There’s a Divvy station at the northeast corner of Monroe and Michigan. Hope to see you there!