Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 15
- Government Shutdown Is Affecting Airports, Slowing CTA Project Funding (Tribune)
- CTA Bus and Train Operators Tell All (Chicago Magazine)
- Lyft Will Show CTA and Metra Schedules in Its App (Tribune)
- Semi Bursts Into Flames After Driver Strikes Empty Bus on I-294 (Tribune)
- Man Rescued Before Metra Train Strikes Car in Lombard (Sun-Times)
- Another Teen Charged in December Attack at Chicago Ave. ‘L’ Station (CBS)
- Metra Heritage Corridor Service Resumed This Morning (ABC)
- Cyclists Identify Potential Hazard on New 41st Street Bike-Ped Bridge (CBS)
- Survey: Tell CDOT What You Think of the Bus/Bike Lane on Halsted
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
