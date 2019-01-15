Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 15

  • Government Shutdown Is Affecting Airports, Slowing CTA Project Funding (Tribune)
  • CTA Bus and Train Operators Tell All (Chicago Magazine)
  • Lyft Will Show CTA and Metra Schedules in Its App (Tribune)
  • Semi Bursts Into Flames After Driver Strikes Empty Bus on I-294 (Tribune)
  • Man Rescued Before Metra Train Strikes Car in Lombard (Sun-Times)
  • Another Teen Charged in December Attack at Chicago Ave. ‘L’ Station (CBS)
  • Metra Heritage Corridor Service Resumed This Morning (ABC)
  • Cyclists Identify Potential Hazard on New 41st Street Bike-Ped Bridge (CBS)
  • Survey: Tell CDOT What You Think of the Bus/Bike Lane on Halsted

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • The notions of all door boarding with roaming enforcements elicit wails of objection over the eventual system collapse because of fare evasion. Sorry but the near consensus of mature middle class guilt driven values of paying one’s fair share mean that even the evaders start paying as they too mature.

    What’s my point: read where the tell all bus driver says the rules require that he ask for a fare twice.

    Meaning it’s a non problem. The CTA world has not and will not fall in ruin over some really small number of “anarchists” riding free. I’ll leave it right there.