Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 2

  • Transit, Tollway, and Road Projects on the Agenda for 2019 (Tribune)
  • Schlickman, Schwieterman & Savage Offer Transpo Predictions for 2019 (Herald)
  • Higher Illinois Distracted Driving Fine, Dutch Reach Law Kicked in Yesterday (Tribune)
  • Remembering the 6 People Who Died in Chicago Bike Crashes in 2018 (The Chainlink)
  • CPD Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Critically Injured Pedestrian in Chatham (Fox)
  • Police: Dozens of Teens Attacked 3 People at Chicago Ave. Red Line Station (NBC)
  • 3 Juveniles Charged With Stealing Car Involved in Avondale Bus Crash (ABC)
  • Tow Truck Driver Crashes Into Logan Station Following Collision With Car (CBS)
  • Metra Train Nearly Hits Cars After Gates Fail to Warn Drivers (CBS)
  • Lynda Discusses the Book “Making the Second Ghetto” on the Lit Review Podcast

