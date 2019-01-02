Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 2
- Transit, Tollway, and Road Projects on the Agenda for 2019 (Tribune)
- Schlickman, Schwieterman & Savage Offer Transpo Predictions for 2019 (Herald)
- Higher Illinois Distracted Driving Fine, Dutch Reach Law Kicked in Yesterday (Tribune)
- Remembering the 6 People Who Died in Chicago Bike Crashes in 2018 (The Chainlink)
- CPD Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Critically Injured Pedestrian in Chatham (Fox)
- Police: Dozens of Teens Attacked 3 People at Chicago Ave. Red Line Station (NBC)
- 3 Juveniles Charged With Stealing Car Involved in Avondale Bus Crash (ABC)
- Tow Truck Driver Crashes Into Logan Station Following Collision With Car (CBS)
- Metra Train Nearly Hits Cars After Gates Fail to Warn Drivers (CBS)
- Lynda Discusses the Book “Making the Second Ghetto” on the Lit Review Podcast
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.