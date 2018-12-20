Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 20

  • Chicago Contingent Impressed by Musk’s Bumpy 12′ Wide, 1.14-Mile Tunnel (Sun-Times)
  • Portion of Navy Pier Flyover Opened to the Public (NBC)
  • Park District Announced Completion of Lakefront Trail Separation Work (Curbed)
  • Elgin Woman Killed, 2 Others Injured in 3-Car Crash (Tribune)
  • Man Who Fled Police Charged With Murder in Park Manor Crash That Killed 2 (Sun-Times)
  • Thieves Target Cars by Near West Side CTA Stations (ABC)
  • More Traffic Than Usual Projected for This Holiday Season (Tribune)
  • Police-Heavy Wards See the Fewest Parking Tickets (Block Club)
  • The CTA Has Installed “Urine Shield” Deflectors in Some Corners of CTA Stations (Tribune)
  • Metra Trains Will Run on a Special Schedule for the Holidays (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Jeremy

    Tribune runs a story about how traffic is supposed to be worse this year, while also running a story about how Illinois’s population declined. It is almost like we have created policies and infrastructure that encourage people to drive.

  • Jeremy

    Instead of electric skates, Musk’s tunnels are now for cars to be driven on ledges. That means every car that enters the tunnel will have to have the same body length, height, weight, wheel base, wheel track, and use Michelin Model XGV tires, size 75-R-14.