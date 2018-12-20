Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 20
- Chicago Contingent Impressed by Musk’s Bumpy 12′ Wide, 1.14-Mile Tunnel (Sun-Times)
- Portion of Navy Pier Flyover Opened to the Public (NBC)
- Park District Announced Completion of Lakefront Trail Separation Work (Curbed)
- Elgin Woman Killed, 2 Others Injured in 3-Car Crash (Tribune)
- Man Who Fled Police Charged With Murder in Park Manor Crash That Killed 2 (Sun-Times)
- Thieves Target Cars by Near West Side CTA Stations (ABC)
- More Traffic Than Usual Projected for This Holiday Season (Tribune)
- Police-Heavy Wards See the Fewest Parking Tickets (Block Club)
- The CTA Has Installed “Urine Shield” Deflectors in Some Corners of CTA Stations (Tribune)
- Metra Trains Will Run on a Special Schedule for the Holidays (ABC)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.