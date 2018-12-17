Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 17
- Active Trans Releases a Transportation Agenda for Next Mayor, City Council
- How Lincoln Yards, The 78, Reese Redevelopment Could Reshape Transit (Crain’s)
- New Plan Has Goal of Improving Quality of Life in the Austin Community (Sun-Times)
- SUV Driver Cited After Fatally Striking Peter Hicks, 61, in Ravenswood (Sun-Times)
- Driver Struck and Killed Elaine J. Marshall, 55, in Des Plaines (Daily Herald)
- Teen Fatally Struck Young Woman in Northwest-Suburban Ingleside (Tribune)
- Police Release Image of Vehicle Whose Driver Injured Ped, 59, in West Loop (ABC)
- Bike Rider Flies off Cycle After Wheel Gets Stuck in LaSalle Bridge Plates (CBS)
- Last Month Was the Worst November for CTA Thefts in 15 Years (Tribune)
- Smallish Riverwalk, Low-Line, and Pedway Projects Had a Big Impact (Curbed)
- Cyclists Are Looking Forward to Partial Opening of Navy Pier Flyover (CBS)
- Check out the New Chainlink T-Shirt Design
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.