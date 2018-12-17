Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 17

  • Active Trans Releases a Transportation Agenda for Next Mayor, City Council
  • How Lincoln Yards, The 78, Reese Redevelopment Could Reshape Transit (Crain’s)
  • New Plan Has Goal of Improving Quality of Life in the Austin Community (Sun-Times)
  • SUV Driver Cited After Fatally Striking Peter Hicks, 61, in Ravenswood (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Struck and Killed Elaine J. Marshall, 55, in Des Plaines (Daily Herald)
  • Teen Fatally Struck Young Woman in Northwest-Suburban Ingleside (Tribune)
  • Police Release Image of Vehicle Whose Driver Injured Ped, 59, in West Loop (ABC)
  • Bike Rider Flies off Cycle After Wheel Gets Stuck in LaSalle Bridge Plates (CBS)
  • Last Month Was the Worst November for CTA Thefts in 15 Years (Tribune)
  • Smallish Riverwalk, Low-Line, and Pedway Projects Had a Big Impact (Curbed)
  • Cyclists Are Looking Forward to Partial Opening of Navy Pier Flyover (CBS)
  • Check out the New Chainlink T-Shirt Design

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Anne A

    That LaSalle St. bridge crash certainly wasn’t the first crash of that type on that bridge, and I’m sure it won’t be the last, unless CDOT addresses the problem of gaps between bridge deck plates. If you’re riding a mountain bike or fat bike, you should be fine there. It’s best avoided if you have narrow tires.

  • DrMedicine

    Touhy Avenue remains an extremely dangerous high-speed auto sewer. I drive it every weekday to work, and I routinely see people going 65, 70 mph in a 40, weaving all over and running red left turn signals. Ever since Sky Chefs opened, there are lots of pedestrians attempting to cross at mid-block to get to and from the bus stop. There’s no extra light on the road at this point and walking to the corner would scarcely be safer and may be more hazardous, dedicated right turn lanes with little to no visibility. I’d be surprised if this was the first Sky Chefs fatality as a result of this crossing. 3 lanes in both directions with no median.

  • DrMedicine

    The Sky Chefs vehicles are among the most hazardous, as they will pull blindly into traffic and cut across three lanes with poor visibility on the way to the airport entrance. Hoping the realigned Mount Prospect Road crossing will address the pedestrian hazards but I’m skeptical.