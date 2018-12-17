SUV Driver Cited After Fatally Striking Peter Hicks, 61, in Ravenswood

The 1500 block of West Wilson. Image: Google Maps
The driver of an SUV was ticketed after he struck and killed Peter Hicks, 61, in the Ravenswood neighborhood last Thursday, December 13.

At around 9 p.m., Hicks was crossing the street in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue, near Greenview Avenue, when the westbound motorist struck him, authorities said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead within an hour, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The motorist was citied for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, and for driving with a suspended license, according to police.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 39
Bicyclist: 6

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The counts are based on Chicago Police Department data for January-September 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for November.

