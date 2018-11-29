Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 29

  • Kling: Car Makers Shift Focus to “Mobility,” but Results May Not Be Benign (Sun-Times)
  • Bill Daley Says Chicago Should Consider a Commuter Tax for Suburbanites (Tribune)
  • Ex-Forest Preserve Worker Accused of DUI in Deadly Crash has been jailed (Tribune)
  • Man Who Fell Onto Tracks While Walking Bike on Platform Is Suing CTA (Sun-Times)
  • Commuters: Using Sand Instead of Salt on CTA Platforms Isn’t Cutting It (CBS)
  • Tribune: Strollers Prevent CTA Bus Drivers From Picking up People in Wheelchairs
  • Big Delays on Metra’s MD-W Line Yesterday Due to Stalled Train in Roselle (WGN)
  • ChiGov.com Looks at the Lincoln Yards TIF Proposal
  • Fundraiser on 12/15 for Scholarship Fund to Honor Alma Zamudio (Block Club)

  • Chicagoan

    Is the CTA using sand as opposed to salt because the former does less damage than the latter?

  • planetshwoop

    A commuter tax is a terrible, terrible idea. What a small-minded, miserable suggestion from Daley. Commuters already pay for police and firefighter services with the copious sales taxes Chicago adds over other places in the region.

    The city needs revenue. Everyone knows that. But a tax like that is really poorly designed and would do nothing but breed resentment.

  • Courtney

    I believe that’s the case. I feel like I read that earlier this year/ late last year.

  • Tooscrapps

    A per head commuter tax is indeed dumb.

    A better idea would be congestion pricing. It serves the similar purpose, raises revenue, and actually has positive benefits.

  • Courtney

    Congestion pricing with the revenue funding bus-only lanes.