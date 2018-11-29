Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 29
- Kling: Car Makers Shift Focus to “Mobility,” but Results May Not Be Benign (Sun-Times)
- Bill Daley Says Chicago Should Consider a Commuter Tax for Suburbanites (Tribune)
- Ex-Forest Preserve Worker Accused of DUI in Deadly Crash has been jailed (Tribune)
- Man Who Fell Onto Tracks While Walking Bike on Platform Is Suing CTA (Sun-Times)
- Commuters: Using Sand Instead of Salt on CTA Platforms Isn’t Cutting It (CBS)
- Tribune: Strollers Prevent CTA Bus Drivers From Picking up People in Wheelchairs
- Big Delays on Metra’s MD-W Line Yesterday Due to Stalled Train in Roselle (WGN)
- ChiGov.com Looks at the Lincoln Yards TIF Proposal
- Fundraiser on 12/15 for Scholarship Fund to Honor Alma Zamudio (Block Club)
