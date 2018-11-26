Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 26
- Every Metra Line Delayed as Storm Dumps up to 13 Inches of Snow (Tribune)
- Driver Jumps Curb in Hinsdale, Fatally Striking Woman, 71 (Tribune)
- Fatal Tractor Crash Delayed Holiday Travel on Amtrak’s Carl Sandberg Line (Tribune)
- After Chuyuan Qiu’s 2016 Death, Bike Lanes Installed on Sheridan (Daily Northwestern)
- Can Metra and Lake County Reverse the Plight of the Reverse Commuter? (Tribune)
- Study: Drivers Traveled 1.9M Extra Miles Due to Closed City Emission Test Sites (WTTW)
- Artists Want to Clean up, Activate “Neglected” Woodard Plaza (Block Club)
- New Parking App “SpotAngels” Coming to Chicago (Tribune)
- There Are Still Dozens of Payphones Within the CTA System (CBS)
- How Does the CTA Decide How to Pronounce Street Names in Announcements? (WBEZ)
- CTA Holiday Train Begins Running in Chicago Today (WGN)
