Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 26

  • Every Metra Line Delayed as Storm Dumps up to 13 Inches of Snow (Tribune)
  • Driver Jumps Curb in Hinsdale, Fatally Striking Woman, 71 (Tribune)
  • Fatal Tractor Crash Delayed Holiday Travel on Amtrak’s Carl Sandberg Line (Tribune)
  • After Chuyuan Qiu’s 2016 Death, Bike Lanes Installed on Sheridan (Daily Northwestern)
  • Can Metra and Lake County Reverse the Plight of the Reverse Commuter? (Tribune)
  • Study: Drivers Traveled 1.9M Extra Miles Due to Closed City Emission Test Sites (WTTW)
  • Artists Want to Clean up, Activate “Neglected” Woodard Plaza (Block Club)
  • New Parking App “SpotAngels” Coming to Chicago (Tribune)
  • There Are Still Dozens of Payphones Within the CTA System (CBS)
  • How Does the CTA Decide How to Pronounce Street Names in Announcements? (WBEZ)
  • CTA Holiday Train Begins Running in Chicago Today (WGN)

  • Anne A

    The protected bike lanes on Sheridan Rd. in Evanston are an amazing improvement. I wish they’d made this change years ago – without someone getting killed first.

  • rwy

    One issue that I have. Going southbound, your supposed to turn right onto Euclid. Then I guess you turn onto Ingleside. Then when you get to Sheridan there is a 2 way stop sign, so you have to yield to both directions of traffic on Sheridan. A 4 way stop would make sense at this intersection.

  • rwy

    Good to hear that there are still a few payphones. Cell phones aren’t always reliable. I had one that got stuck in a bootloop. Imagine if I had needed to call someone when that happened.

  • planetshwoop

    I was one of the reverse commuters for years, as were many of my co-workers. The train service wasn’t the issue – it was the last mile bus service that was the menace.

    As I recall, the companies did do somethings to help: preferred parking for carpoolers, shuttle bus service.

    But the sites are so far away, and you have to go in and out of the parking lot each time, which added delay. Giving buses some kind of signal pre-emption would make a big difference to speeding up the schedule I think. A lot of the time was wasted sitting at lights after going to Discover, or Wolters Kluwer, etc. etc.

  • Courtney

    Making biking and walking easier, pleasant, and safer should also be key.

  • planetshwoop

    This wasn’t an issue in this corner of Lake County. There were well marked bike-ways and sidewalks. Often I would bike to and from the station instead of taking the bus. And I could do that for many errands too. (And as another example, Schaumburg has an excellent bike network.)

    But the distances are large, so walking is challenge not because of lack of sidewalks, but just the distance.