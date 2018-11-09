World Day of Remembrance Event at Federal Plaza Will Honor Traffic Violence Victims

On Sunday, November 18, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., family members and friends of people killed in traffic crashes will gather in Federal Plaza, 50 West Adams, to honor their loved ones as part of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. WDR is an annual event observed internationally to remember the many millions killed and injured on the world’s roads, along with their loved ones.

Chicago’s event will include a display of 132 pairs of shoes representing the 132 people killed by traffic violence in our city over the past year. Event partners include the Chicago Department of Transportation, which is spearheading the city’s Vision Zero Chicago crash prevention efforts, the Chicago Department of Public Health, and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Family and friends of victims are invited to commemorate their loved ones by leaving flowers or other mementos for the memorial. (Flowers, photos, and battery-powered candles are permitted; Items that must be returned, flames and candles, and items larger than two square feet are not.)

On Monday at 11:30 a.m. there will be a press conference at the plaza with CDOT Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld, CDPH commissioner Julie Morita, and IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn, as well as representatives from the Chicago Police Department, the Active Transportation Alliance, and AARP. They’ll be speaking in memory of the victims and in support of efforts to prevent crashes.