Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 28

  • Congressional Candidates Respond to Active Trans Transportation Questionnaire
  • New CNT Analysis Shows the Economic Benefits of Red Line Extension (Active Trans)
  • Woman Charged With Fatal Hit-and-Run That Killed Brett Beckett, 52, in Antioch (Sun-Times)
  • Video: Al Bocanegra Jr., Murdered After Confronting Driver, Remembered by His Brother (Tribune)
  • Northwestern Grad Student Who Pushed Man Onto ‘L’ Tracks Gets 3 Years (ABC)
  • Work on Jeff Park Rehab Begins Monday, Including 3-Week Outbound Bypass (Block Club)
  • Kids on Wheels Program Provides On-Bike Education to Youth (Active Trans)
  • Unlike the Yankees, the Cubs Allow Bike Helmets in the Ballpark (Bicycling)
  • DUI Crackdowns in Austin, Morgan Park This Weekend (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

