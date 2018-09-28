Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 28
- Congressional Candidates Respond to Active Trans Transportation Questionnaire
- New CNT Analysis Shows the Economic Benefits of Red Line Extension (Active Trans)
- Woman Charged With Fatal Hit-and-Run That Killed Brett Beckett, 52, in Antioch (Sun-Times)
- Video: Al Bocanegra Jr., Murdered After Confronting Driver, Remembered by His Brother (Tribune)
- Northwestern Grad Student Who Pushed Man Onto ‘L’ Tracks Gets 3 Years (ABC)
- Work on Jeff Park Rehab Begins Monday, Including 3-Week Outbound Bypass (Block Club)
- Kids on Wheels Program Provides On-Bike Education to Youth (Active Trans)
- Unlike the Yankees, the Cubs Allow Bike Helmets in the Ballpark (Bicycling)
- DUI Crackdowns in Austin, Morgan Park This Weekend (Block Club)
