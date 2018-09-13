Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 13
- Metra: No Fare Hike This Time But Cuts Are Ahead Without More State Funding (CTJ)
- Police: Man, 53, Was Leaning Over Monroe Red Line Platform When Fatally Struck (Sun-Times)
- Family of Aimee Marie Coath Gets $6M Settlement From Fatal 2015 CTA Bus Crash (WBBM)
- Man Sexually Assaulted CTA Bus Driver, Tried to Drive Bus Away After She Fled (NBC)
- …And Bus Drivers’ Union Calls for More Safeguards for Employees (CBS)
- Man Charged With Resisting Police After Far South Side Crash (Sun-Times)
- Roads & Bridges Checks Out Chicago’s 41st Street Pedestrian Bridge Project
- New Connection From Des Plaines River Trail to North Branch Trail Is Coming (Chainlink)
- Palatine Secures Federal Grant To Build Harper College Bike Path (Journal & Topics)
- 500 VeoRide DoBi Cycles Have Been Released in Champaign-Urbana (Smile Politely)
- City Committee Declines to Vote on Banning Horse-Drawn Carriages (Tribune)
- Ald. Hopkins Proposes Street Art Registry to Prevent Accidental Removals (Block Club)
