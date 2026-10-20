Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 20

Sponsored by:

• After 2 recent murders of employees on CTA property, union calls for transit police force and better fare gates, Republican state rep wants reform of SAFE-T Act (Center Square)

• CN freight train fatally struck woman Monday around 4:30 PM at Center Street in Grayslake

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• Metra UPNW train struck unoccupied car Monday around 5 PM near Des Plaines (ABC)

• “Metra proposes more trains … lots more trains” (Evanston Now)

• Ald. La Spata introduced an ordinance to study whether some streets around Palmer Square park could be opened to car-free walking and biking (Block Club)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! celebrates the terrific party and concert they put on to promote permanently pedestrianizing Cortland Bridge, asks for donations to help fund events

• Is Belleville, IL getting its Complete Streets ideas “Via Chicago”? The downstate hometown of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy is doing a 5-to-3 road diet with bike lanes. (BND)

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!