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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 21

1:31 PM CDT on October 21, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 21
Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Johnson proposes “15-cent tax on packages delivered to residents… with exemptions for medications, medical supplies or restaurant takeout containers” (Block Club)

• “Johnson’s budget faces a $75M hole as aldermen push back over parking meter windfall” (Crain’s)

• “CTA in partnership with NITA is hosting an online survey and series of community events to engage riders about the future of bus service in the Chicago region”

• “52-Unit Apartment Building Could Replace Retail Strip Near Diversey Brown Line Station” (Block Club)

• “I biked in this” is a Instagram / Bluesky account “addressing common barriers to everyday biking and proving that you can roll in style – even in Chicago.”

• …Reminds us a bit of the 2010s Chicago-centric cycling / fashion blog Let’s Go Ride a Bike.”

• Former SBC contributor Ariel Parrella-Aureli: “Salt Shed Wants To Build 15,000-Person Outdoor Music Venue Next Door” (Block Club)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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