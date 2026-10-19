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Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 19

8:54 AM CDT on October 19, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 19
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• Driver, 20, charged with hit-and-run killing of James Reed Tillman, 67, August 2024 in th 1900 block of W. Howard in Rogers Park (Fox)

• An obituary has been published for Matthew McCallum, 52, fatally struck by an Audi driver at an unsignalized North Branch Trail crossing

• Police release image of sedan whose hit-and-run driver critically injured pedestrian near evening of Sunday 10/11 near 63rd/Damen in West Englewood (ABC)

• Metra MED train struck pedestrian this morning near 71st/Stony Island in South Shore, condition of victim not immediately known (CBS)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• “‘Incident’ at Kimball terminal caused major delays on Brown Line” early this morning (CBS)

• “‘Part of history’: Behind sleek new train, Metra moves to transform itself” (Tribune)

• “5 Things To Know About Garfield Park’s New Quality-Of-Life Plan” (Block Club)

• Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting this Thursday 10/22, 6-8 PM at U. of C. Crown School of Social Work, 969 E. 60th St., 1st. floor library.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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